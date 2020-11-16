Advertisement

Augusta Health provides COVID-19 update

Part of the surge plan is ensuring the hospital has the space to take on a large number of...
Part of the surge plan is ensuring the hospital has the space to take on a large number of patients. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Augusta Health, the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed at the hospital network has tripled over the past month.

Augusta Health says this aligns with the recent spike of confirmed positive cases in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro area.

Since March, there have been 971 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Augusta Health at inpatient and outpatient facilities, and a total of 1,832 in the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro region.

According to the press release, the hospital is engaging efforts that will double the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. As a result, Augusta Health is no longer accepting new patients to its Rehabilitation or Skilled Nursing Facility units for the time being and will be reviewing the schedule for elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis.

However, the Emergency Department and all other hospital and clinical services remain open for patient care. The press release says Augusta Health is prepared to expand to additional inpatient surge capacity as needed.

The release says eight patients and staff members in the Augusta Health Skilled Nursing Facility have tested for COVID-19, and all but one are asymptomatic.

All remaining staff and patients in the unit are being tested twice weekly and tracing measures have been activated.

