Augusta Health says COVID-19 cases diagnosed at the hospital have tripled in a month

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health put out a press release on Monday detailing a number of efforts to manage the current surge of coronavirus cases in our area.

In just one month, the number of cases to be diagnosed at the hospital tripled. They expect the trend to continue at least through the end of the year.

As a result of the surge and according to the release, Augusta Health is no longer accepting patients into their Rehabilitation or Skilled Nursing Facility units. The hospital is also preparing additional space for inpatients as needed.

“There is community spread and it is happening quite rapidly. We are hearing about clusters in a variety of group living facilities whether they be congregate living facilities assisted living facilities skilled nursing facilities,” Dr. Allison Baroco an infectious disease doctor at Augusta Health, explained.

She said the only way to stop the spread is to wear a mask and keep your distance.

“Unfortunately, this has hit our area close to Thanksgiving, if there are a lot of large Thanksgiving gatherings, I think we are going to see a larger surge. We need to have the ability to care for everybody,” Dr. Baroco explained.

The release also said eight patients and a number of staff members in the Augusta Health Skilled Nursing Facility have tested positive for the virus. Dr. Baroco said this is the reality of COVID being a community-acquired disease.

“Our employees also live out in the community." Dr. Baroco said. "Unfortunately, family members and other members can easily bring these things to our staff members.”

You can find the full press release on COVID-19 at Augusta Health, here.

