COVID-19 testing to be held in the Central Shenandoah Health District

Coronavirus graphic.
Coronavirus graphic.(MGN)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will be holding free COVID-19 testing events around the Shenandoah Valley this week.

CSHD says there will be testing events for those who are symptomatic and/or a close contact, as well as testing for the general public.

Testing only for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case is set for the following times and locations:

  • Augusta Health Lexington Primary Care in Lexington from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 17
  • Augusta County Government Center in Verona from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 18
  • Raphine Velocity Care in Raphine from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 19
  • Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Appointment needed. Call your local health department to register

The health district will be offering free COVID-19 testing in the Harrisonburg area for anyone 17 years old and up who wants a test, no pre-screening required:

  • Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16
  • JMU University Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Pre-registration for these general public events is preferred but not necessary, registration can happen onsite.

Anyone can pre-register for these testing events at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

