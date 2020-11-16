Dedication ceremony held for State Historical Marker for Trissels Mennonite Church

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members gathered in Broadway Saturday for a dedication ceremony of a state historical marker for the oldest continuously functioning Mennonite Congregation in Virginia. The marker is placed right off of Route 42, and the church is a few miles down the road.

Trissels Mennonite Church has been together for almost 200 years.

The original Trissels church was constructed around 1823, and next to the church is a cemetery with graves going back as far as the late 18th century.

Many, including 7th generation descendants of the founding church families, came to the marker to hear the church’s history and join in prayer and song.

“People can appreciate the long legacy but yet, it’s a church. And every generation, people are worshipping God," Elwood Yoder, the author of Trissels Mennonite Church History Book, said.

Yoder said this marker is the beginning of a series of events that will take place over the next two years for Trissels' bicentennial celebration, including a book about the church’s history, written by Yoder himself.

