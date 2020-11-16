First Alert Forecast: Cooler mid week but warming up by the weekend

(WHSV) - Another cold front crosses Tuesday bringing more high winds and snow across the Allegheny mountains. High pressure builds in for the rest of the week leading to plenty of sunshine and rebounding temperatures.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, breezy and cold for the rest of the day. Winds from the west northwest around 10-20 mph. Highs in the low to mid 50s. It will be nice in the sunshine but the breeze making it feel quite chilly.

Temperatures falling quickly after sunset and staying completely clear. Evening temperatures dropping into the 40s and it will be quite breezy early in the evening. Winds slacking off a bit more overnight. Lows falling into the low to mid 30s. Likely remaining on the breeze side for mountain locations. Clear and very cold.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and breezy. Sunshine early and then bands of clouds for the day as a cold front crosses.

A windy day with winds from the northwest around 10-25 mph, gusting to 30-45 mph at times. With the strong wind, temperatures and cooler air moving in, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40s but it won’t even feel like it. Feeling like the 30s with the wind.

Snow showers across the Alleghenies starting first thing in the morning. With the strong wind some flurries or a rogue snow squall can blow flurries or light snow in the Valley. the only accumulation will be along and west of Rt. 220 in West Virginia and into Highland county. A trace to 2″ of snow through the day. Staying in the 30s for the Alleghenies.

A cold and windy evening with temperatures in the 30s, turning clear. Snow showers tapering off and a cold night ahead. Wind will be calming overnight and lows falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

Snow showers across the Alleghenies on Tuesday. A few blowing flurries for the Valley due to the strong northwesterly wind. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s, plenty of sunshine. Temperatures remain below average in the afternoon, highs only in the low to mid 40s despite the sunshine. Not windy though because high pressure will be overhead. Clear and very cold overnight, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, a cold start. Plenty of sunshine again and chilly for the morning as it will turn a but breezy for the day.

A much nicer afternoon with winds out of the southwest. A nice fall day with highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Feeling a little cooler with the breeze. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s so it will be a cool morning. Sunny and pleasant for the day with a southerly wind. Temperatures will return to above average. A very pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny and mild for the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Another very comfortable afternoon.

