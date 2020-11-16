First Alert Forecast: Staying windy early this week with temperatures well below average

(WHSV) - Staying windy through the middle of the week behind a strong cold front. Snow showers are likely along the Allegheny Mountains on Tuesday with the strong northwesterly wind. High pressure moves in on Wednesday which will keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast through the weekend.

MONDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and breezy with winds sustained out of the northwest around 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. A chilly day even with the sunshine.

Temperatures falling quickly after sunset with a clear sky. Evening temperatures in the 40s, falling into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. Clear and very cold.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. A windy day with winds from the northwest around 10-25 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. With the strong wind, temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 40s. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s, feeling like the 30s with the wind. Snow showers likely across the Alleghenies, snow flurries are possible in the Valley due to the stronger wind.

A chilly evening with temperatures in the 30s, falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight. The wind will weaken overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Temperatures remain below average in the afternoon, highs only in the low to mid 40s despite the sunshine. Not windy though because high pressure will be overhead. Clear overnight, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 30s, a cold start. Mostly sunny not as cold, highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and pleasant for the day with a southerly wind. Temperatures will be above average with the southerly wind, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny and mild for the day, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Another very comfortable afternoon.

