Harrisonburg Police give back during the month of November

Harrisonburg Police Department participates in No-Shave November
The police department is helping those in need during the month of November.
By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — From growing a beard to painting their nails, officers at the Harrisonburg Police Department are participating in No-Shave November to benefit childhood cancer research.

“We’re going to be doing a motivational fundraising for the department and help raise funds for ‘The Cure Starts Now’ which is a charity to raise money for children who have pediatric cancer,” said Officer Wes Douglas of Harrisonburg Police.

Each day, officers who participate will donate at least $2 to the cause. Officer Pamela Diaz says this cause means a lot to her.

“It’s special now, you know it has a meaning. We are just having fun with it. I really don’t paint my nails, but I just decided to do it and see how I can help the community and also the research that we are supporting,” said Officer Diaz.

All donations go directly to the organization ‘The Cure Starts Now.' To donate, click here.

