Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 on Sunday
James Douglas Lambert
Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

Latest News

If you are a SCS parent, have you checked the mail for your P-EBT card?
SCS parents working to make sure Pandemic-EBT cards don’t go to waste
UVA Rotunda
UVA Dean of Students sends email to students regarding slide in COVID-19 compliance
Rockingham County and Augusta County use security features to prevent strangers from hacking...
Schools across the valley work to prevent hackers in the classroom
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death