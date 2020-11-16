Advertisement

Hurricane Iota looks to hit Nicaragua as a major hurricane

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Iota Sunday night.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WHSV) - As 2020 continues to re-write the record books, another major hurricane looks to hit the same area of Central America after powerful Hurricane Eta made landfall 2 weeks ago.

Iota is the 30th named storm of 2020, now two named storms ahead of 2005′s historic hurricane season. As of 10 PM Sunday, Iota is a Category 2 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea with maximum winds of 105 mph.

Hurricane Iota is now a Category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 105 mph.
The current path of Iota has it making landfall near Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua late Monday night as a Category 4 hurricane.

Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm late Monday night.
The storm will then move into Honduras and towards El Salvador. The National Hurricane Center currently predicts 8-16 inches of rain through Friday morning for Honduras, northern Nicaragua, Guatemala, and southern Belize. Some areas may see 20-30 inches of rain.

Catastrophic winds are expected with storm surge of up to 10-15 feet. At least 120 people died from Hurricane Eta in Central America as Eta produced flash flooding and landslides in the region. Some areas of Honduras and Nicaragua are still flooded from the catastrophic rain Eta produced.

