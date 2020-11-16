Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 on Sunday
James Douglas Lambert
Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

Latest News

“Tommie’s Beer,” back on draft at Three Notch’d Brewing Company
‘Tommie’s Beer’ back on draft at Three Notch’d Brewing Company
New additions to Heritage Park in Broadway
New additions swing into Heritage Park in Broadway
Elkton Area United Services
Elkton Area United Services prepares for Thanksgiving meals distribution
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
Evening weather 11-16-2020
Evening weather 11-16-2020