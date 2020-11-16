JMU community recovering after student’s death

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two people were killed just after midnight on Saturday on South Main Street after a motorcycle hit a first-year student at James Madison University.

According to police, 28-year-old Jeremy Baugher was driving a motorcycle when he hit 18-year-old Maylea Beasley as she was in the crosswalk at the intersection of South Avenue and South Main Street.

Both Baugher and Beasley died on the scene.

Beasley lived on campus at JMU and graduated from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach. On Sunday, the high school posted a picture and a message of Beasley letting the community know of the tragedy.

According to university officials, there were several other students on the scene when Beasley was hit. The university sent out a statement over the weekend giving its condolences to the family.

Dr. Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, said the university has offered counseling services over the weekend and will continue to do so as the community grieves.

“A loss like this is a loss for the whole community. This is an 18-year-old young woman beginning her career here,” Miller said. "This is a part of our community that’s gone now, but also because of how many people saw it and experienced it, that’s a hurt that will be there. "

The Harrisonburg Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

The Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, HPD Patrol, HPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team, and Major Crimes Unit all assisted with the incident and subsequent investigation.

The next of kin for both individuals were notified. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has other information is encouraged to contact HPD at (540) 437-2640.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.