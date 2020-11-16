JMU women’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19, team continues to practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A player on the James Madison women’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 but the team is still practicing.

A JMU spokesperson says three other players are out due to contact tracing along with the player who tested positive for the virus. Despite the positive test within the team, the Dukes are continuing practice with the players who were not impacted.

JMU is scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 when the Dukes host Mount St. Mary’s for a 4 p.m. tip-off at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

