Luray girls basketball squad looking to make another deep postseason run

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray girls basketball squad is looking to make another deep run into the postseason in 2021.

“I’m really excited," head coach Joe Lucas said. "We’re really familiar with each other, which I think, going through what we’re going through now, with the corona, talking about the sped-up schedule, I think that plays to our advantage.”

The Bulldogs finished as the runner-up in last season’s state tournament.

“We made it so far last year, and just to not go all the way, I think that really makes us even more determined than we were last year,” senior guard Brynlee Burrill said. “Having that experience is really going to help going forward with this season.”

Luray returns almost its entire team from last season.

“We’re all ready,” junior guard Averie Alger said. “Getting in the gym as much as we can, trying to work together and getting a couple of tournaments in. It just brings back all the excitement again.”

“We’ve grown up together,” junior guard Emilee Weakley said. “We’ve grown playing with each other, playing against each other. We know how everybody plays. We work really well together. We’ve all been getting in the gym and just trying to get better.”

Luray’s first scheduled game is Dec. 21 against Rappahannock County.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.