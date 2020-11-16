Advertisement

Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area

James Douglas Lambert
James Douglas Lambert(Hardy County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the look out for James Douglas Lambert.

Lambert is wanted for assault and escape in the Moorefield area. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, and is approximately 5′ 9″ and 150lbs.

If seen, police say to call 911 immediately.

