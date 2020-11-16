Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area

HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Hardy County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the look out for James Douglas Lambert.

Lambert is wanted for assault and escape in the Moorefield area. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, and is approximately 5′ 9″ and 150lbs.

If seen, police say to call 911 immediately.

