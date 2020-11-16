Officials: 3 juveniles taken into custody following alleged robbery at gunpoint

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Three juveniles were taken into custody by officials on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 following a report of a robbery that occurred at Gypsy Hill Park, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officials say they received a report from a 21-year-old Staunton resident who said he was robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles.

According to the release, property belonging to the victim was stolen before the juveniles fled the area.

The juveniles were identified and petitions were obtained for the following offenses, per the press release:

16-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery

17-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, use of a firearm in commission of a felony

14-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, brandishing a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony

The juveniles were taken into custody on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 without incident and held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

