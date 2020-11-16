Advertisement

Officials: 3 juveniles taken into custody following alleged robbery at gunpoint

(KOLN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Three juveniles were taken into custody by officials on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 following a report of a robbery that occurred at Gypsy Hill Park, according to a press release from the Staunton Police Department.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officials say they received a report from a 21-year-old Staunton resident who said he was robbed at gunpoint by three juveniles.

According to the release, property belonging to the victim was stolen before the juveniles fled the area.

The juveniles were identified and petitions were obtained for the following offenses, per the press release:

  • 16-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery
  • 17-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • 14-year-old juvenile male; robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony offense, brandishing a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony

The juveniles were taken into custody on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 without incident and held at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 on Sunday
James Douglas Lambert
Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

Latest News

File-Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor...
Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument
Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th) adjourns the special...
Speaker: Virginia House to again meet remotely in 2021
Fair officials said they have been in talks with certain artists returning again for next...
Shenandoah Co. Fair Association announces 2021 fair dates, festivities
The Virginia Department of Corrections recently began weekly testing of infirmary staff to...
Va. Department of Corrections begins weekly COVID-19 testing