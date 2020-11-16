Advertisement

Officials: Woodstock man arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child, soliciting child pornography

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — A Woodstock man was arrested on Nov. 10 for taking indecent liberties with a child and soliciting child pornography, according to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from SCSO, Larry Wayne Seitz was arrested for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of soliciting child pornography and two counts of use of communications to solicit child pornography.

Seitz has a court date set for Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. in Shenandoah County JDR Court.

