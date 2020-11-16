Advertisement

Schools across the valley work to prevent hackers in the classroom

Rockingham County and Augusta County use security features to prevent strangers from hacking Zoom classes.(whsv)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Zoom classrooms have become another platform for many hackers to engage with. Schools across the Shenandoah Valley say they are doing what they can to protect students and staff.

“What we were able to do was uh put some settings in place that allowed teachers to create zoom meetings that only folks with Rockingham county schools accounts could gain access to," said Kevin Perkins, Rockingham County Public Schools Technology Director.

Mike Howdyshell, Technology Director at Augusta County Public Schools, says they use Google Meet for class instead of Zoom.

“We’re doing this because it’s a little bit more secure. We’re requiring our parents' permission, and um, the Google Meets are set up in a way that uh the connection can only be established between folks in our domain," said Howdyshell.

Both directors say their preventative measures have been effective.

