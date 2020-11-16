SCS parents working to make sure Pandemic-EBT cards don’t go to waste

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — P-EBT or Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer cards can make the difference in whether or not a student eats for the day.

The card comes in the mail to students that are virtually learning five days a week and eligible for free or reduced lunch. All Staunton City School Students qualify.

Staunton City School parent Louella Hill is urging families not to overlook this vital benefit. Hill said if you find you haven’t any use for the benefit, donate it.

“You can take the value of your card after you’ve used it on your own groceries and then take your own money and make a donation one idea we said is to donate to Staunton City Schools Nutrition program,” Hill explained.

Hill and other Staunton City School Parents are doing all they can to make sure people don’t literally throw the funds away.

Check out their Facebook page dedicated to educating families on how to best put the benefit to use.

Help us spread the word. Please share this image on your FB page so other SCS parents know to not throw the card away. Posted by Help Hungry Kids in Staunton on Monday, November 9, 2020

Hill recommends donating the funds back to the Staunton City Schools Nutrition program or nonprofits such as the Artis Transitions.

“We, unfortunately, know people in need. This is a really rough time in the world but also a really rough time of year. We have to really put our efforts together and do everything we can,” Hill said.

If you already have received a P-EBT card the funds should have been added to your existing card. For more information on P-EBT, click here.

