Shenandoah Co. Fair announces ‘Christmas in the Valley’

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Fair Association announced the Fairgrounds will host “Christmas in the Valley” this year.

According to a press release from the Shenandoah County Fair, Christmas in the Valley will feature a 1.5-mile drive-thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes.

The press release says there will also be carnival rides and games, fair food and Saturday night entertainment. All activities will have proper safety practices being followed.

The Shenandoah County Fair also announced the organization will host a crafts village each Friday and Saturday from Thanksgiving until Christmas. It will feature vendors with holiday gifts, treats and Christmas decor.

Local non-profit organizations will also be decorating Christmas trees and offering them for sale to the public.

There is no admission to the Village or Carnival, but the drive-thru park fee is a separate activity and will cost $25 per carload. $5 discount coupons will be available at select businesses.

For more information, click here.

