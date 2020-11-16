Shenandoah Co. Fair Association announces 2021 fair dates, festivities

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Fair Association has released the new dates for the 2021 County Fair.

According to a press release from the Shenandoah County Fair Association, the nine-day fair will return, but with a six-day carnival. The fair will open on Friday, Aug. 26 and continue through Saturday, Sept. 4.

Cole Amusements will open with approximately 26 rides on Monday, Aug. 30.

According to the release, motorsports will be featured over the first five days. On the first Friday night of the fair, Pick-Up Truck Drag Diesel Races will return after a two-year hiatus. Saturday will see the return of AMA Flat Track Motorcycle Racing after a year’s absence.

Sunday will feature the Annual Truck and Tractor Pull with Sarge and Sons Demolition Derby.

On Wednesday, kids can participate in the State of Virginia’s largest Pig Scramble.

The association also announced that two of the three previous 2020 concerts will return in 2021. Jo Dee Messina will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 3, and Mercy Me will perform on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Marshall Tucker Band, a new addition to the lineup, will perform on Sept. 2.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through the fair’s website at www.shencofair.com.

