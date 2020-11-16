Advertisement

Speaker: Virginia House to again meet remotely in 2021

Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn (D-56th) adjourns the special session which had called the assembly together for 59 days.(NBC29 File)
By Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia House will again conduct its work remotely when it convenes in January.

That’s according to an announcement from Democratic House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Monday.

The House also conducted its work virtually during the special session that concluded earlier this month. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Jan. 13.

A news release from Filler-Corn’s office said the decision was made after conversations with the Clerk of the House and experts at the Virginia Department of Health.

Her announcement comes as both cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 are increasing in Virginia and around the U.S. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced substantial new restrictions statewide that took effect Monday.

