Virginia governor pushes to legalize marijuana

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Virginia, which could be the first Southern state to make the drug legal for recreational use.

Northam announced his support for legalization Monday, saying he wants a responsible approach that promotes racial equity and preserves youth safety.

The Democratic governor says he’s going to propose legislation to start the process of legalizing the drug during next year’s legislative session.

He acknowledges the process could take up to two years. But he says he’s certain the drug will eventually be legal for personal use.

