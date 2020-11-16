Advertisement

Virginia hospital has had 7 kids with rare COVID condition

MIS-C COVID-19 Syndrome
MIS-C COVID-19 Syndrome(MGN Image)
By The Virginian-Pilot
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, says it has treated seven children with a serious health condition linked to the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the children are being treated at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

The condition they have is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. It affects various parts of the body and may cause problems with a young patient’s heart and other vital organs.

Federal officials say that there have been more than 1,100 cases across the country and 20 deaths. Children appeared to be less vulnerable to the virus when the pandemic began. But more children have gotten sick as the pandemic has grown.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 on Sunday
James Douglas Lambert
Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Olympics: IOC chairman remarks after meeting with Japanese prime minister