W. Va. State Police launch investigation after man falls from tree stand, dies while hunting

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia State Police have launched an investigation into the death of a Martinsburg, W. Va. man who allegedly fell from his tree stand and died while he was hunting.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on Monday, Nov. 16 at approximately 8:21 a.m., officials responded to an EMS assist on Scrabble Road regarding a hunter who fell from his tree stand and struck his head on a rock.

When officials arrived, the victim was identified as 48-year-old Charles Donivan. According to the release, the victim was found lying at the base of the tree he was hunting from.

During the investigation, officials spoke with Charles' son, identified as Devin Donivan. Devin stated he was hunting in another tree stand near his father when he heard him hit the ground.

According to the press release, Devin reported he found his father still breathing on the ground, but he stopped breathing before officials arrived. CPR was performed on the victim by Devin while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Charles was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.