1on1: Thanksgiving Food for Families Project
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear about the 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Food for Families Project. The project is done by Augusta County Schools for needy families, and is different this year due to COVID-19. The project is in need of donations of money.
To donate, contact Fort Defiance High School at 245-5050, or Scott Cash at: cash.ms@augusta.k12.va.us
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.