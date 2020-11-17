Advertisement

1on1: Thanksgiving Food for Families Project

By Bob Corso
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We hear about the 33rd Annual Thanksgiving Food for Families Project. The project is done by Augusta County Schools for needy families, and is different this year due to COVID-19. The project is in need of donations of money.

To donate, contact Fort Defiance High School at 245-5050, or Scott Cash at:  cash.ms@augusta.k12.va.us

