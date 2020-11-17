Advertisement

Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.”(Source: Gray News)
By KRISTIN M. HALL
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tracey Davis, an author and daughter of Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and actress May Britt, has died. She was 59.

Davis' ex-husband Guy Garner told The Associated Press that Davis died in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 2 after a short illness, but the cause of death was not yet determined.

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.” The book was about her journey to reconnect with her father later as an adult. It was co-written with Dolores A. Barclay, a former editor at the AP.

She wrote a second book, “Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father,” in 2014. In her books, she wrote about his experiences encountering racism throughout his career.

MGM announced plans last month to develop a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic based on Davis' first book.

“I am thrilled to know my father’s life, both private and public, will be brought to the big screen with this team of storytellers,” Davis said in a statement when the deal was announced. “He and my mother May Britt took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision.”

Davis, who had a professional career in television and advertising, is survived by her four children, her mother and her brothers.

“She loved and adored her kids more than anything. Needless to say, they are all shocked and devastated by the loss of their mother, as are Tracey’s mother, May Britt Ringquist and her brothers, Mark and Jeff,” Garner said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Part of the surge plan is ensuring the hospital has the space to take on a large number of...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 update
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
Virginia governor pushes to legalize marijuana
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,677 on Monday
Officials: 3 juveniles taken into custody following alleged robbery at gunpoint

Latest News

A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been criticized by President Donald Trump and...
Georgia elections chief battles fellow Republicans, Trump
Tommy Lee Bradley
Senior alert issued for missing man