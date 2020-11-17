Caverns in the valley are closely following CDC guidelines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah Caverns is still open to the public. The caverns closed for about eight weeks back in April before they developed a safe re-opening strategy.

Everyone who goes through the caverns is asked to wear their mask and must use the steps to and from the caverns instead of the elevator. Tours can have a maximum of twenty people.

General Manager Joe Proctor says they are doing their best to ensure the distance between tour groups. He says they have video of the caverns on their site, but nothing beats the real thing.

“One of the things about the cave tour is that people really enjoy coming and experiencing it in person. Virtual tours are great for some things, but I believe the cave, really, you have to see it to believe it in person," said Proctor,

Proctor also says everyone is wearing masks and doing what they need to do in order to stay safe and enjoy the caverns. “The feeling is we’re all in this together, and we all want to see the caverns so we’ll just do it the way it’s supposed to be done. And we’re doing the best we can.”

“Clean from the ground up” is the new slogan from Luray Caverns, emphasizing their priority for public safety during the pandemic.

Since reopening in June, staff have started intensive cleaning in the shops, caverns, and railings. They have social distancing signs throughout the site and a new feature of self-guided tours.

“The self-conducted tours are going very well, it’s actually been well received by the visitors, says Public Relations Director Jon Shaffer. "It gives them an opportunity to go through this natural environment at their own pace and spend more time in rooms of more interest, so we’ve been surprised at the reception.”

Shaffer says they have recovered nicely and have about 70-percent of their normal flow of visitors.

