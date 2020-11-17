Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham
Flowers, letters, and balloons left at the crash site by friends an students to remember Beasley.
JMU community recovering after student’s death
Part of the surge plan is ensuring the hospital has the space to take on a large number of...
Augusta Health provides COVID-19 update
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 16, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,677 on Monday
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
Virginia governor pushes to legalize marijuana

Latest News

Since reopening in June, Luray Caverns has encouraged social distancing.
Caverns in the valley are closely following CDC guidelines
Click the link below for a full list of the new restrictions in Virginia.
Local Pediatrician says consistency is key when teaching children to wear a mask
Waynesboro cosmetologist opens new Beauty Supply Store after her salon shuts down due to the...
Waynesboro cosmetologist opens new Beauty Supply Store after her salon shuts down due to the pandemic
Harrisonburg City Council to discuss pushing back property tax deadline
Harrisonburg City Council to discuss pushing back property tax deadline
Waynesboro cosmetologist opens new Beauty Supply Store after her salon shuts down due to the...
Waynesboro cosmotolgist opens new Beauty Supply Store after her salon shuts down due to the pandemic