Elkton Area United Services prepares for Thanksgiving meals distribution

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — Elkton Area United Services is preparing to distribute about 400 Thanksgiving food boxes to families this week.

The boxes will be delivered to families waiting in their cars, due to COVID-19 safety measures.

Executive Director Jeff Miracle said this week they will be handing out boxes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. Then on Thanksgiving week, meals will be distributed on Tuesday, November 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m.

“To me, it’s more important than ever to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to have a very nice Thanksgiving meal. This year, too, it’s going to be different. Some people aren’t going to be celebrating with lots of family. It may just be with the people that live in their household. So, we want to take out the stress of getting the food for that,” Miracle said.

So far this year, EAUS has already handed out over 500,000 pounds of food, which is more than all of 2019.

“For the Thanksgiving, we’re pretty set. But as soon as the Thanksgiving boxes go out the door, we start working on our Christmas food boxes,” Miracle said.

For the Christmas boxes, they are in need of boxed macaroni and cheese, canned peas and canned yams.

EAUS is in need of volunteers to help prepare and distribute the boxes on Thanksgiving and Christmas day. For more information on volunteering you can visit their Facebook page.

