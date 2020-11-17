Harrisonburg City Council to discuss pushing back property tax deadline

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, Harrisonburg City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss possible pushing back the deadline when personal property taxes are due in the city.

Mike Parks, the spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said last year, tax from vehicles and other property brought in $13 million for the city’s general budget. Money from this budget goes to pay and fund departments such as city first responders, parks and recreation and public works.

Parks said many residents in the city have already paid their bill, but the city is still looking to give more relief to families in need.

“City council wants to see if there is something else we can do in light of personal property taxes being due, to support residents around the holidays with COVID-19 going on," Parks said. "We’re seeing our unemployment rates start to drop but there are still a lot of people in need in the community.”

According to city documents, if approved, the deadline for personal property tax would be extended from Dec. 5 to Feb. 1 with no late fees if a resident pays before that date.

The time extension could change based on what the council discusses at Wednesday’s meeting.

The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on the city’s website.

