Advertisement

Harrisonburg school board to revisit hybrid learning models in Tuesday work session

The school board plans to revisit hybrid-learning models in Tuesday's work session.
The school board plans to revisit hybrid-learning models in Tuesday's work session.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in the Friendly City plan to continue talks about bringing students back to the classroom.

As of mid-November, Harrisonburg City Schools has around 15% of its students learning in-person.

The Harrisonburg City School Board is meeting Tuesday in a work session, with one of the agenda items being revisiting the hybrid return to school plan to bring back even more students.

The schools are looking back at plans from the summer. They exercised pivot points in the task force’s initial plans and have gradually increased the in-person numbers.

They hope to have a much clearer view of next semester’s plans by their next meeting in December after the recommendations the board plans to make tomorrow night.

“We’ve learned a lot from other divisions and other parts of the state that have been able to put their hybrid plan in place," Harrisonburg City Schools' superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “We’ve learned a lot from them. We’ve learned a lot from our own efforts to mitigate the pandemic, to mitigate the virus and contain the virus on our campuses. This will be a fresh look at that plan with our eyes on the beginning of the second semester.”

Tuesday’s meeting will feature discussion from the board, as well as feedback and public comment.

The decision won’t come until the next school board meeting in December.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finnigan's Cove
New alcohol restrictions for Virginia present challenges to local restaurants and bars
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Harrisonburg
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 15, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,161 on Sunday
James Douglas Lambert
Man wanted for assault and escape in Moorefield area
(VCU Capital News Service)
Northam announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19

Latest News

Compared to Oct. 2019, home sales last month were up 51.3 percent in Rockingham County, but...
Virginia homebuyers look to rural communities in 2020
Local ADs working with new guidelines for high school sports spectators
Local ADs working with new guidelines for high school sports spectators
“Tommie’s Beer,” back on draft at Three Notch’d Brewing Company
‘Tommie’s Beer’ back on draft at Three Notch’d Brewing Company
New additions to Heritage Park in Broadway
New additions swing into Heritage Park in Broadway