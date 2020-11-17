Harrisonburg school board to revisit hybrid learning models in Tuesday work session

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in the Friendly City plan to continue talks about bringing students back to the classroom.

As of mid-November, Harrisonburg City Schools has around 15% of its students learning in-person.

The Harrisonburg City School Board is meeting Tuesday in a work session, with one of the agenda items being revisiting the hybrid return to school plan to bring back even more students.

The schools are looking back at plans from the summer. They exercised pivot points in the task force’s initial plans and have gradually increased the in-person numbers.

They hope to have a much clearer view of next semester’s plans by their next meeting in December after the recommendations the board plans to make tomorrow night.

“We’ve learned a lot from other divisions and other parts of the state that have been able to put their hybrid plan in place," Harrisonburg City Schools' superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said. “We’ve learned a lot from them. We’ve learned a lot from our own efforts to mitigate the pandemic, to mitigate the virus and contain the virus on our campuses. This will be a fresh look at that plan with our eyes on the beginning of the second semester.”

Tuesday’s meeting will feature discussion from the board, as well as feedback and public comment.

The decision won’t come until the next school board meeting in December.

