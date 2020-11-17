Advertisement

Local men raise more than $49,000 for breast cancer research

Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley
Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley(WHSV)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley campaign raised $49,520 in October.

Eleven local men wore pink last month while raising money and awareness for breast cancer.

“Every dollar will help the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support,” said Natalie Massing of the local American Cancer Society.

Through fundraising events big and small, the men brought in donations while facing the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic. Massing said because of the pandemic, ACS is expecting a revenue shortfall of $200,000,000 in 2020 and it has led to reducing the ability to fund cancer research by 50%.

“The American Cancer Society is truly grateful to each of these candidates for their support and dedication to the Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley campaign in 2020,” said Massing. “What a significant impact each of them made in the fight against breast cancer. Bravo, gentlemen!”

The 2020 candidates were:

- Paul Riner from Riner Rentals, raising $15,214 with “Team Sandy"

- Jeff Cline, from Cline Welding & Contracting, $9164

- Bill “Elvis” Freeman from Rockingham Cooperative, $7583

- Chris Greene from Danone North America, $5039

- Jeremy Holloway, Rockingham County Fire Chief, $3533

- Steven Faught from Shenandoah Automotive, $3259

- Dr. Kelvin Raybon from Augusta Health, $2656

- Nick Pearl, Q101 & Harrisonburg Radio Group, $1213

- Donnie Roessler from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on East Market Street, $1,015

- Chrisley Simmers from R.S. Mongers, $470

- Chad Austin from Joe Bowman Auto Plaza, $368

