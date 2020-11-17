Local Pediatrician says consistency is key when teaching children to wear a mask

CROZET, Va. (WHSV) — On November 13, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new restrictions for the commonwealth to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A list of the restrictions can be found here.

One of the changes was that children aged five and up now must wear a face covering. That is five years younger than the previous mandate which required masks for children age 10 and up.

Dr. Jocelyn Schauer is a pediatrician at Piedmont Pediatricians. Dr. Schauer said her office and the American Academy of Pediatrics has always recommended children over age two to wear a face mask.

“A lot of children can comply and keep their mask on when they get used to doing so,” Dr. Schauer explained.

Dr. Schauer said that the way to get a child to keep the mask on is to be consistent.

“When kids have a mask that fits well and they are instructed on how to use it and we model good behavior with the parents wearing the mask too and it becomes routine, kids are so good at following instructions. They all want to do a good job. If that’s the expectation, then they do it,” Dr. Schauer said.

The CDC reported that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 in children are cough and fever.

“We know that children have milder symptoms," Dr. Schauer said. "A large percentage of them that are asymptomatic, and you just don’t know and so with all these factors, it behooves all of us to wear a mask all the time.”

Piedmont Pediatrics has offices in Crozet and Charlottesville. For more information on coronavirus in children, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.