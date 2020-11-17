Middle River Regional Jail reports potential COVID-19 exposure

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail, staff at the facility were notified this weekend of a number of officers from the evening shift that had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were self-quarantining pending a test result.

The press release says since then, at least one officer from the day shift has tested positive and a part-time nurse that worked on Saturday, Sept. 15 has tested positive.

Officials say as of Nov. 17, a total of nine officers and one nurse have tested positive and are self-isolating at home. Additional staff are self-isolating pending test results.

As of noon on Nov. 17, all family visitation and inmate programs at MRRJ have been canceled. There will also be limited inmate movement.

MRRJ plans to open the recreation yard as a housing unit to create additional flexibility in isolating new inmates.

Only emergency medical appointments outside of MRRJ are permitted. All scheduled appointments will be re-scheduled.

MRRJ has also coordinated with Rockingham/Harrisonburg Sheriff’s Office to stop the transfer of inmates for at least 14 days and with local courts to delay scheduled self-reporting inmates, where possible, for at least 30 days.

In addition, MRRJ has been advised by Dr. Kornegay, Health Director with the Central Shenandoah Health District at VDH, to keep new inmates separate from the general population until the jail has a clear picture of the current situation, according to the press release.

The jail said one of its current options being considered is to coordinate targeted testing inmates and staff.

