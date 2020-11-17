New additions swing into Heritage Park in Broadway

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Heritage Park in Broadway received some new additions recently which include a new 100-foot zipline, a climber, and a new swing.

"He said, ‘What do you think of a zipline?’ and I said ‘Well, that actually sounds like a pretty good idea,’” Town Manager, Kyle O’Brien, said.

O’Brien said they wanted to add a zipline as an unique draw to the park and as for a way for children to get outside.

“It’s an outlet to get out of the house to come down and play. To be a kid and kind of have a sense of normalcy in a really strange time,” O’Brien said.

The new additions were funded through community grant funding from Pilgrims.

“We just love this community and we really appreciate everything that they do for us in return, as well. So, it’s kind of a way of giving back to our community, while also helping our families,” Halee Stroh, Safety Manager at Pilgrims, said.

Pilgrims started a “Hometown Initiative” program this year to give back to the community in many ways.

O’Brien said they are considering putting a sanitizing station in the area, but for now ask families to follow safety guidelines while having fun.

The zipline is open to all ages.

