Officials: Man charged in alleged homicide in Rockingham

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham has been charged with first-degree murder.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reported an alleged homicide that occurred in Rockingham early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, officials responded to the 2800 block of Taylor Spring Lane for a report of an emergency medical situation.

Officials say Rockingham County Fire and Rescue personnel also responded to the scene, as well as Rescue 40 from the city.

Upon arrival, officials found a male subject, later identified as Matthew Bennett Milam, 60, of Rockingham, deceased inside the residence with various physical injuries, according to the press release.

Officials began an investigation into the incident and determined that the deceased male had been in a physical altercation with his son, later identified as Matthew Thomas Milam, 32, of Rockingham, at the location.

Officials say Matthew Thomas Milam has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond. According to the press release, additional information was obtained that resulted in Matthew Thomas Milam’s charge.

A follow-up investigation is still underway. Stay with WHSV for updates.

