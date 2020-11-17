Officials: Staunton man charged for threats to bomb or damage building

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report of threats made over a two-day period on Nov. 14.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office, officials allege that Shawn L. Ingram, 27, of Staunton contacted a victim numerous times and made several threats to burn their residence down.

Officials say Ingram was arrested and charged for a single count of threats to bomb or burn a building on Nov. 16.

Ingram is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

