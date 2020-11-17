Republican Del. Kirk Cox to run for governor in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former House Speaker Kirk Cox says he’s running for governor in Virginia’s next gubernatorial election set for 2021.

In a statement and video message posted to his campaign website, the 63-year-old says he is the only Republican candidate that can unify the party and win.

“I am running for Governor because I cannot watch the Virginia we’ve built slip away. The timeless principles upon which our representative democracy were built are under attack, unchecked one-party Democratic control in Richmond is tearing our state apart, and people feel like their leaders are not listening,” said Cox. “We have to fight back against the cancel culture and the elitism, against misguided collectivist policies, and a worldview that puts the government in charge of every facet of our lives.”

Cox represents the 66th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes the City of Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County. He was first elected in 1989. He is a retired public school teacher who taught U.S. and Virginia government in Prince George County and Petersburg before spending most of his career at Manchester High School in Chesterfield.

He joins state Senator Amanda Chase, (R)-Chesterfield as the only other Republican to announce a bid for governor in 2021 so far. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

Several Democrats have already announced their campaigns to replace Governor Ralph Northam. They include Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, Senator Jennifer McClellan, (D)-Richmond, and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, (D)-Prince William.

Reports indicate that former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is likely to announce a run for his old job in the coming weeks. Back in August he filed paperwork with the Virginia State Board of Elections listing himself as a Democratic candidate for governor, but no official announcement has been made.

Governor Ralph Northam cannot run in 2021 due to the state constitution limiting governors to nonconsecutive four-year terms.

Mills E. Godwin was the last Virginia governor elected to two nonconsecutive terms. He served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970, and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978.

