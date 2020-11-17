Senior alert issued for missing man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing man on behalf of the University of Virginia Police Department.

Tommy Lee Bradley, 71, was last seen on Nov. 16 at 2:30 a.m. leaving the University of Virginia hospital located at 1215 Lee Street.

Tommy Lee Bradley. Photo provided by the Virginia State Police. (VSP)

Bradley was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, blue jeans, gray/white sneakers and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” displayed on it.

Bradley left the hospital in an unknown direction on foot.

Police say Bradley suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact 434-924-7166.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.