Senior alert issued for missing man
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing man on behalf of the University of Virginia Police Department.
Tommy Lee Bradley, 71, was last seen on Nov. 16 at 2:30 a.m. leaving the University of Virginia hospital located at 1215 Lee Street.
Bradley was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, blue jeans, gray/white sneakers and a black hoodie with “S & P Logging” displayed on it.
Bradley left the hospital in an unknown direction on foot.
Police say Bradley suffers from cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts should contact 434-924-7166.
