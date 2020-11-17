Advertisement

Shenandoah County Public Schools implements new mask requirements

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools will require students over the age of five to wear masks at all times inside school facilities, even when six-foot physical distancing is maintained.

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools, the new requirement will begin on Nov. 18 to comply with Virginia’s new statewide mask requirements.

The press release says the requirement to wear a mask does not apply while eating or drinking, exercising and when playing a musical instrument if 10 feet of distancing can be maintained.

The school district will be providing mask breaks to students throughout the day.

According to the press release, on Nov. 17, there were six active cases of COVID-19 within Shenandoah County Schools.

