‘Tommie’s Beer’ back on draft at Three Notch’d Brewing Company

Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville brewery is bringing back a very special beer to honor the memory of one very good boy.

Three Notch’d Brewing Company launched “Tommie’s Beer” last year in the name of Tommie the dog, who died after being set on fire in Richmond in 2019. A portion of the proceeds from the special brew go towards Richmond Animal Care and Control, who took care of Tommy in his final days. Three Notch’d says not only is the fundraiser back: it’s bigger than ever.

“We didn’t make any changes to the beer itself, but what we did change is volume because we ran out way too fast last year,” Three Notch’d Brewing Company Brewmaster Dave Warwick said. “So, we were brewing a whole lot more this year, and we have enough for draft and 16 ounce cans at all four of our locations.”

Tommie’s Beer is a hazelnut brown ale brewed to match the color of its namesake’s coat with caramel notes.

