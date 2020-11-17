Advertisement

VDOT announces new Shenandoah Co. bridges opening ahead of schedule

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — VDOT announced the opening of two new bridges in Shenandoah County this week.

According to a press release from VDOT, the new bridges on Route 698 (Orchard Drive) and Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) will open to traffic earlier than scheduled.

The Route 620 bridge near the Town of New Market was scheduled for completion in December, while the Route 698 bridge in the town of Mount Jackson was scheduled to be complete in June of next year.

The Route 620 bridge opened on Tuesday and replaces a single-lane structure that had been in place since 1932. The new bridge was built slightly upstream to improve its alignment with the existing roadway and includes a safety railing.

The new Route 698 bridge over Mill Creek is scheduled to open on Friday. The bridge also replaces a single-lane 1932 structure. It was built with two 11-foot lanes and three-foot shoulders, according to the release.

