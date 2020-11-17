VHSL School of the Week: Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Before COVID-19 shut down high school sports in Virginia, the Central High School boys basketball team was one of the last squads standing at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Central went 23-4 overall, won its first region title since the 1980s, and advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament for second time in three years.

“To get kind of over that hump and to do something that hadn’t been done in decades, I think that was really big for boys basketball,” said Central athletic director Justin Broughman.

Looking ahead, the boys basketball program and all other sports at Central are preparing for a change. The Falcons are moving from VHSL Class 3 to VHSL Class 2 along with a transition from the Northwestern District back to the Bull Run District at the beginning of 2021-2022 school year. The move places Central in a league with fellow Shenandoah Valley teams like East Rockingham, Page County, Luray, Stonewall Jackson, and Strasburg.

“It’s hard for a school in rural Virginia in the Shenandoah Valley to have much in common with a school that’s 10 miles outside of Washington, D.C. like we are playing right now," said Broughman. "So to be able to compete against (East Rockingham), (Clarke County), (Page County), and (Shenandoah) County teams, I think that’s going to be a big boost for us.”

Central is already competitive in most sports. The Falcons have one of the most consistent football programs in the area under the guidance of head coach Mike Yew, strong basketball programs, and a successful girls volleyball team. As the athletic program looks to the future, there’s excitement about the potential of all sports at Central High School.

“All of our JV teams that played last year (Football, Volleyball, and Boys and Girls basketball), they all had winning records and I think that bodes really well for the future,” said Broughman. “Our ninth and tenth graders are looking like they are going to lead us here in the next couple of years.”

