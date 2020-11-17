Advertisement

Virginia delays statewide certification of election results

(KCRG File)
(KCRG FIle)(KCRG)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Board of Elections has delayed certifying the state’s election results until later this week to give more time to a voter registrar’s office that had a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports state officials announced the delay Monday in order to wait for certification from the voter registrar’s office in Richmond.

Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter announced last week that COVID-19 cases were discovered there, and said the office will close until Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The Associated Press has declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Virginia in the presidential election.

