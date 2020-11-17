Waynesboro cosmetologist opens new Beauty Supply Store after her salon shuts down due to the pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Like so many other business owners, Waynesboro native India Eaves was met with a lot of uncertainty at the start of the pandemic. Months after her salon shut down, she took a chance on an idea she’s had for over a decade.

“We were uncertain, we didn’t know when we could open or if we ever would open, how long it would be without a paycheck or income. Could we make the business survive but how did that happen?” Eaves said. “We didn’t know when we would be able to go back to work. We were considered nonessential. Getting your hair done was not important at the time. For me, it’s like women kept calling me like, ‘man I need my hair done,’ and we were closed. We couldn’t do anything."

Eaves had been a salon owner for about five years and recently transformed her beauty salon into a beauty supply store.

“For me, it was more than just selling you the product, I wanted you to understand what was going on with your hair,” Eaves said.

When Eaves' salon, Uncovered Beauty, was forced to shut down she transformed the salon into Ms. India Mentions, the Beauty Supply store. Eaves said as a business owner during the pandemic, you have to push through.

“I didn’t have a job and for a long time, I did not have the income," Eaves explained. "Okay, how am I going to make this work? I never let the dream die.”

The store had a grand opening on November 14. Eaves said she received overwhelming support from the community.

“I’m excited, I can’t describe how I feel inside, seeing a dream come into fruition. It’s incredible.”

With current state restrictions, the store is open from Monday to Saturday, 9-5 p.m. Find out more on MIM Beauty Supply by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

