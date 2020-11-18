Advertisement

1on1: Native Americans and the Shenandoah Valley

By Bob Corso
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - November is Native American Heritage Month. We explore why there were not many Native Americans in the Shenandoah Valley when the Europeans came, but there were Native Americans in the Valley a few decades before then.

For more information, click here:  https://cpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.com/sites.lib.jmu.edu/dist/9/133/files/2019/04/Native-American-Communities-of-the-Shenandoah-Valley.pdf

