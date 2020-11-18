Advertisement

24th Annual Toy Convoy is underway

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
2020 marks the 24th year of Toy Convoy, which was started by and is an initiative of WHSV done on behalf of The Salvation Army for Harrisonburg/Rockingham County, Staunton and Waynesboro.

This year, WHSV has partnered with Harrisonburg Auto Mall, Cox Construction and Plumbing and Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling to gather toys from our community to benefit local children in need.

This year, our toy drive starts on December 2. It then runs all the way through December 12.

Our goal is to serve all the children in need in this area from infants to 12-year-olds. Toys will stay in the area where they are donated. So if you donate a toy in Harrisonburg, it will stay there.

While many people tend to gravitate to toys in the toddler to 7-year-old range, it’s important to not forget about either the small babies or the older kids, too.

All kinds of toys are gladly accepted, and WHSV staff will be at locations across the area in the coming weeks to help collect them!

Where can you donate:

  • Cox Construction and Plumbing Office/Air Pro Solutions Heating and Cooling
  • Rockingham County Fairgrounds
  • Rocktown Realty
  • Ford or Honda Harrisonburg Auto Mall locations
  • Any Salvation Army location in Harrisonburg, Staunton or Waynesboro
  • WHSV’s station in Harrisonburg during business hours

