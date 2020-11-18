Augusta Health announces temporary closure of Weyers Cave Urgent Care

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health announced Wednesday the Weyers Cave Urgent Care location will be temporarily closed for two weeks.

According to a press release from Augusta Health, employees from the urgent care facility will be temporarily moved to support facilities with increasing volumes of COVID-19 reports and cases to meet the community’s healthcare needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Augusta Health says the closure should last approximately 10 days or until early December.

Patients can find a close alternative location at Augusta Health’s Staunton Urgent Care Center at 851 Statler Boulevard in Staunton.

Patients with respiratory symptoms should seek evaluation at the Waynesboro Assessment Center at 201 Lew Dewitt Boulevard in Waynesboro.

