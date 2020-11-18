Advertisement

Augusta Health diabetes educator says choose smaller portions of your favorite dishes to stay healthy during holidays

Thanksgiving traditions, like everything else, won’t be quite the same in 2020 for many...
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and there are a number of ways to manage your diabetes during the holidays.

Here is a risk assessment from the American Diabetes Association for type two diabetes.

Megan Cather is a clinical dietitian and diabetes educator at Augusta Health. Cather said the best way to stay healthy during the holidays is to keep dinners simple.

“Set a plan ahead of time. Maybe you are having turkey, but choose the smaller turkey at the grocery store. Plan for leftovers, that means you don’t have to cook for the next few days,” Cather explained.

As we head into the winter months and COVID-19 restrictions tighten, Cather said people with diabetes should watch out for desserts.

“Choose your favorite dishes, make sure to include some nuts or vegetables. Choose your favorite dishes, focus on those and have a smaller portion and cook those for you and your family," Cather explained.

Cather said even though the holidays may bring people to indulge a bit more, don’t forget to take prescribed medications or checking your blood sugars to hold yourself accountable even when you are enjoying your holiday.

“Take one bite at a time. Choose a smaller portion, maybe have a smaller plate,” Cather said. “Enjoy every bite, whatever smaller portion you choose.”

Augusta Health has various classes to help the community manage prediabetes and diabetes. Find more information by clicking here.

