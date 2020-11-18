Advertisement

Downtown Staunton, Staunton Montessori School launch survey for teen perceptions of downtown

Downtown Staunton.
Downtown Staunton.(Credit WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Downtown Development Association and Staunton Montessori School (SMS) have launched a survey to gauge the perceptions of Downtown Staunton among the teenage community.

The survey was made throughout the fall by two high school interns from SMS and their internship supervisor, Alix Brewer.

The SDDA plans to use the data from the survey to create new programming and help inform business owners what the next generation hopes to see in Downtown Staunton, according to a press release.

“We are excited to give an opportunity for teenagers to lend their thoughts in helping shape downtown,” said Greg Beam, Executive Director of the SDDA, in the release. “We know that this is valuable information for us to have as we move towards developing more well-rounded events and spaces and in our downtown.”

The survey will remain open until midnight on Nov. 29. To take the survey, click here.

